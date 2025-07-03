Defense Industry Defense Policy Defense Technologies Security & Defense
Issue Brief July 3, 2025 • 9:00 am ET

A pivot to China—not Asia

By Clementine G. Starling-Daniels, Edward Brady, and Theresa Luetkefend

Download PDF

Executive summary

In the National Defense Strategy (NDS) of the first Donald Trump administration and that of the Joe Biden administration, great-power competition played a central role. However, both administrations considered China and Russia—and therefore the Indo-Pacific and Europe—as twin focal points of risk and strategic interest. The current Trump administration is shifting gears. Rather than balancing China and Russia, the Department of Defense (DoD) will now organize around China as the principal threat and competitor.

This prioritization is welcome. After all, defense planners have long criticized that trying to manage too many threats to the United States without a corresponding increase in defense budget makes it difficult to address any of them effectively. The problem is not whether the United States should engage globally—it must—but whether considering too many issues means that none of them are effectively prioritized.

But how can the Trump administration—through its upcoming NDS—successfully position China as the primary threat, while rebalancing its engagement in other regions in a measured and responsible way? The answer lies in updating the US military’s force structure and rebalancing its force posture. Moreover, to deter China in the Indo-Pacific, the US military should focus on long-range fires, the ability to move forces, the protection of critical defense infrastructure, and additional basing options.

View the full report

About the author

Staff

Clementine G. Starling-Daniels

Director, Forward Defense

Forward Defense Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Security & Defense NATO

Fellow

Edward Brady

Senior Air Force Fellow

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Defense Industry Middle East

Staff

Theresa Luetkefend

Assistant Director

Forward Defense Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Defense Policy German

Related content

A pivot to China—not Asia

Issue Brief Jul 3, 2025

A US defense strategy to win the next conflict

By Clementine G. Starling-Daniels

Amid rising global tensions and rapid technological change, the forthcoming National Defense Strategy is set to reshape US military strategy. Its success hinges on five key priorities.
Defense Industry Defense Policy
A pivot to China—not Asia

Issue Brief Jul 3, 2025

Homeland defense in an era of new strategic threats

By Clementine G. Starling-Daniels, Amy Cowley

From launching cyberattacks to targeting critical infrastructure, US rivals are bringing the fight closer to home. Defending against these threats will require not just military might, but smarter defense planning, greater resilience, and military modernization.
Defense Industry Defense Policy

Explore the program

Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, generates ideas and connects stakeholders in the defense ecosystem to promote an enduring military advantage for the United States, its allies, and partners. Our work identifies the defense strategies, capabilities, and resources the United States needs to deter and, if necessary, prevail in future conflict.

Learn more

Defense Industry Defense Policy Defense Technologies Security & Defense