Report July 3, 2025 • 9:00 am ET

The National Defense Strategy Project

By Atlantic Council experts

What is the biggest threat to the United States—and what should the military do about it? Where should the United States position its forces around the world? How should the US military adapt to the age of artificial intelligence (AI) and the weaponization of space? These are just some of the questions that must be addressed in the next National Defense Strategy (NDS), the foundational document through which any new administration articulates its vision for US defense policy. Published by the Department of Defense (DoD), it establishes the principles that guide US military force design, capability development, global posture, operational planning, and resource allocation.

The second Trump administration’s forthcoming effort is no ordinary NDS. It will define the DoD’s defense posture, US force structure, and modernization priorities for the next four years in a period of intensifying strategic competition, rapid technological disruption, and evolving global threats.

Against this backdrop, the Atlantic Council’s National Defense Strategy Project outlines the priorities the DoD should address in its next NDS. Our experts offer practical recommendations for implementation and identify where the United States must adapt to preserve its strategic edge and strengthen national resilience. A forward-looking defense strategy will be essential to ensuring military readiness, reinforcing deterrence, and protecting national interests—and it will play a pivotal role not only in responding to current challenges but in anticipating those on the horizon.

A US defense strategy to win the next conflict

By Clementine Starling-Daniels

Amid rising global tensions and rapid technological change, the forthcoming National Defense Strategy is set to reshape US military strategy. Its success hinges on five key priorities.

Homeland defense amid new strategic threats

By Clementine Starling-Daniels and Amy Cowley

From launching cyberattacks to targeting critical infrastructure, US rivals are bringing the fight closer to home. Defending against these threats will require not just military might, but smarter defense planning, greater resilience, and military modernization.

A pivot to China—not Asia

By Clementine Starling-Daniels, Edward Brady, and Theresa Luetkefend

The next National Defense Strategy must prioritize competition with China beyond the Indo-Pacific—and clearly define how to recalibrate the size, structure, and posture of US forces.

