Issue Brief

May 18, 2022 • 12:01 am ET

Afghanistan: Where US-Iranian interests may yet intersect

By Borzou Daragahi

A new issue brief, Afghanistan: Where US-Iranian Interests May Yet Intersect, authored by Atlantic Council senior fellow Borzou Daragahi delves into the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and how the swift collapse of the US-backed government in Kabul last summer not only shocked the United States and its allies in the 20-year struggle in that country, but also Afghanistan’s influential neighbor, Iran. 

As refugees continue to stream into Iran, the government in Tehran has still not recognized the Taliban regime and remains worried about a further deterioration in Afghanistan’s economy and social cohesion, as well as the growing presence of Sunni Jihadi militants. As Iran-Afghan relations evolve, will US concerns about Afghanistan’s fragile state provide a basis for tacit cooperation between Washington and Tehran, similar to what existed when the Taliban was last in power?   

Click below to read the full issue brief.

Fellow

Borzou Daragahi

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East programs

Arabic Conflict

