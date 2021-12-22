Beyond the peninsula: US-ROK cooperation on digital connectivity in the Indo-Pacific

The Biden administration identifies China as the only competitor potentially capable of combining its economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to mount a sustained challenge to a stable and open international system. Within the US government and the Washington D.C. policy community, there is a clear bipartisan consensus that the single most important challenge facing the United States in the twenty-first century’s international order is the rise of China. Whether Xi’s leadership specifically presents a structural challenge to the US-led liberal international system remains an open question. However, it is widely accepted that the rise of China’s economic and military power, as well as the speed of technological advancement, profoundly impacts every major US national interest.

This issue brief focuses on digital connectivity efforts through a brief snapshot of Indonesia and Vietnam—the two fastest-growing economies in Southeast Asia—to show how China’s neighbors in Asia are on different trajectories in response to US-China strategic competition. As the adoption of digital technologies through developing infrastructure and related networks fundamentally transforms the region, it is a top foreign policy priority for the United States to build a trusted, value-driven digital and technological ecosystem, along with communications and digital-infrastructure networks. This brief overview of how countries in the region are taking different paths on digital connectivity in the context of US-China competition helps analyze the opportunities and challenges that South Korea’s private sector faces in areas related to digital connectivity. The end of this issue brief includes policy recommendations for the United States and South Korea on digital connectivity in the Indo-Pacific.