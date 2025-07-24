Rethinking combined arms for modern warfare

This issue brief is part of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security’s National Defense Strategy Project, outlining the priorities the Department of Defense should address in its next NDS.





Executive summary

Combined arms refers to an approach that, when implemented well, creates a decisive tactical advantage for one’s military. The essence of combined arms lies in striking an adversary in multiple ways so that responding to one kind of attack exposes vulnerabilities to another. Its modern form emerged in the early twentieth century, particularly during World War I, as militaries learned to synchronize infantry, artillery, armor, and aviation to overcome tactical challenges.

Since then, military capabilities have significantly evolved across four key variables: speed, range, sensing, and accuracy of fires. Today, another transformation is now underway—with two major implications for combined arms. First, dramatic improvements in computational power, epitomized by artificial intelligence (AI), greatly increase the amount of data that can be processed at headquarters at all levels. Second, autonomy and advanced missile technology—combined with this enhanced computational power—increase both the range and volume of accurate firepower and improve the protective capabilities of forces.

These changes in the character of warfare suggest different approaches to both platform design and overall force structure. In this new environment, combined arms demands tactical forces across all domains that can: fight for information and decision advantage, deny the enemy access to information; deliver (and absorb) large amounts of firepower; and maintain the ability to close “organic” kill chains to ensure that maneuver remains part of the tactical and operational playbook.

View the full issue brief

About the author

Related content

Explore the program

Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, generates ideas and connects stakeholders in the defense ecosystem to promote an enduring military advantage for the United States, its allies, and partners. Our work identifies the defense strategies, capabilities, and resources the United States needs to deter and, if necessary, prevail in future conflict. Learn more

Image: U.S. M1A2 "Abrams" tank moves to firing positions during U.S. led joint military exercise "Noble Partner 2016" near Vaziani, Georgia, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili