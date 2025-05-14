The United States’ role in managing the nuclear fuel cycle
While there is uncertainty about the magnitude of nuclear energy required as global energy demand increases, it is likely that global nuclear energy usage will increase significantly in the next few decades. Such an expansion will require considerable growth in the nuclear energy ecosystem and enabling technologies, presenting a chance for the United States to shape the global nuclear energy landscape. US leadership is critical for upholding the highest global standards of safety, security, and nonproliferation —moreover, nuclear energy partnerships with other nations can help the United States establish and reinforce strong diplomatic ties. Its engagement in the sector brings an added national security benefit.
Building on the Atlantic Council’s previous report on the nuclear innovation ecosystem, this new report by Kemal Pasamehmetoglu explores the role of the United States in establishing a full domestic nuclear fuel cycle.
About the author
Related content
EnergySource Mar 7, 2025
The US can reduce Russia’s nuclear energy—and geopolitical—influence
By Marina Lorenzini
As the Trump administration outlines its energy priorities, strengthening the US nuclear industry remains a point of bipartisan agreement. Revitalizing this sector will lead not only to domestic economic growth, but also a reduction in Russia’s dominance in global nuclear markets and its geopolitical leverage.
Issue Brief Apr 4, 2025
Building a path toward global deployment of fusion: Nonproliferation and export considerations
By Sachin Desai, Michael Hua, Amy Roma, Jessica Bufford, Jacqueline Siebens, Andrew Proffitt
With commercial fusion on the horizon, questions around the process for regulating fusion power plants have arisen.
Stay connected
Keep up with the latest from the Global Energy Center!
Sign up below for program highlights, event invites, and analysis on the most pressing energy issues.
Explore the program
The Global Energy Center develops and promotes pragmatic and nonpartisan policy solutions designed to advance global energy security, enhance economic opportunity, and accelerate pathways to net-zero emissions.