The United States’ role in managing the nuclear fuel cycle

While there is uncertainty about the magnitude of nuclear energy required as global energy demand increases, it is likely that global nuclear energy usage will increase significantly in the next few decades. Such an expansion will require considerable growth in the nuclear energy ecosystem and enabling technologies, presenting a chance for the United States to shape the global nuclear energy landscape. US leadership is critical for upholding the highest global standards of safety, security, and nonproliferation —moreover, nuclear energy partnerships with other nations can help the United States establish and reinforce strong diplomatic ties. Its engagement in the sector brings an added national security benefit.

Building on the Atlantic Council’s previous report on the nuclear innovation ecosystem, this new report by Kemal Pasamehmetoglu explores the role of the United States in establishing a full domestic nuclear fuel cycle.

Image: A claw moves a metallic assembly of used nuclear fuel in a storage pool at the Orano reprocessing plant in La Hague, near Cherbourg, France, April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier