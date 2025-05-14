Climate Change & Climate Action Energy Markets & Governance Energy Transitions Geopolitics & Energy Security Nuclear Energy Renewables & Advanced Energy United States and Canada
Issue Brief May 14, 2025 • 5:10 pm ET

The United States’ role in managing the nuclear fuel cycle

By Kemal Pasamehmetoglu

While there is uncertainty about the magnitude of nuclear energy required as global energy demand increases, it is likely that global nuclear energy usage will increase significantly in the next few decades. Such an expansion will require considerable growth in the nuclear energy ecosystem and enabling technologies, presenting a chance for the United States to shape the global nuclear energy landscape. US leadership is critical for upholding the highest global standards of safety, security, and nonproliferation —moreover, nuclear energy partnerships with other nations can help the United States establish and reinforce strong diplomatic ties. Its engagement in the sector brings an added national security benefit. 

Building on the Atlantic Council’s previous report on the nuclear innovation ecosystem, this new report by Kemal Pasamehmetoglu explores the role of the United States in establishing a full domestic nuclear fuel cycle.  

About the author

Fellow

Kemal Pasamehmetoglu

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Nuclear Energy Policy Initiative

Global Energy Center

Energy & Environment Nuclear Energy

The United States’ role in managing the nuclear fuel cycle

Report Feb 24, 2025

Atoms for Appalachia: The role of nuclear energy in economic development

By Lauren Hughes

Advanced nuclear technologies can drive economic security and energy security within Appalachian states.
The United States’ role in managing the nuclear fuel cycle

EnergySource Mar 7, 2025

The US can reduce Russia’s nuclear energy—and geopolitical—influence

By Marina Lorenzini

As the Trump administration outlines its energy priorities, strengthening the US nuclear industry remains a point of bipartisan agreement. Revitalizing this sector will lead not only to domestic economic growth, but also a reduction in Russia’s dominance in global nuclear markets and its geopolitical leverage.
The United States’ role in managing the nuclear fuel cycle

Issue Brief Apr 4, 2025

Building a path toward global deployment of fusion: Nonproliferation and export considerations

By Sachin Desai, Michael Hua, Amy Roma, Jessica Bufford, Jacqueline Siebens, Andrew Proffitt

With commercial fusion on the horizon, questions around the process for regulating fusion power plants have arisen.
Image: A claw moves a metallic assembly of used nuclear fuel in a storage pool at the Orano reprocessing plant in La Hague, near Cherbourg, France, April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier