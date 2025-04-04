Building a path toward global deployment of fusion: Nonproliferation and export considerations
Commercial fusion is on the horizon, with many experts arguing that fusion power plants could put electrons on the grid by the end of this decade. However, there are questions around the process for regulating fusion power plants.
In this Atlantic Council issue brief, authors Sachin S. Desai, Michael Y. Hua, Amy C. Roma, Jessica A. Bufford, Jacqueline E. Siebens, and J. Andrew Proffitt explore pathways to address regulation, nonproliferation, and export considerations for fusion technologies. They argue that fusion power plants should be regulated in a pathway that is separate from the regulatory pathways established for fission reactors, especially since the materials and processes involved in fusion power plants are significantly different from fission reactors.
Related content
EnergySource Jan 15, 2025
Tripling global nuclear energy capacity is in reach—if the world seizes the moment
By Amy Drake
At COP28, nations and corporations committed to tripling global nuclear energy capacity by 2050, underscoring its essential role in achieving net-zero emissions. Looking ahead to COP30, global leaders must strengthen multilateral collaboration, engage the financial sector, and provide support for new partnerships with the nuclear industry to meet this goal.
Global Energy Agenda Feb 20, 2025
The small reactor revolution can transform African energy systems
By Lassina Zerbo
Africa faces a dual challenge of ensuring reliable access to energy while contributing to global net-zero goals. Nuclear energy—and in particular small modular and micro reactors—can revolutionize the African energy landscape and promote sustainable development.
Explore the program
The Global Energy Center develops and promotes pragmatic and nonpartisan policy solutions designed to advance global energy security, enhance economic opportunity, and accelerate pathways to net-zero emissions.