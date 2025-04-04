Energy & Environment Energy Markets & Governance Energy Transitions Geopolitics & Energy Security Nuclear Energy Renewables & Advanced Energy
Issue Brief April 4, 2025 • 9:07 am ET

Building a path toward global deployment of fusion: Nonproliferation and export considerations

By Sachin Desai, Michael Hua, Amy Roma, Jessica Bufford, Jacqueline Siebens, Andrew Proffitt

Commercial fusion is on the horizon, with many experts arguing that fusion power plants could put electrons on the grid by the end of this decade. However, there are questions around the process for regulating fusion power plants.

In this Atlantic Council issue brief, authors Sachin S. Desai, Michael Y. Hua, Amy C. Roma, Jessica A. Bufford, Jacqueline E. Siebens, and J. Andrew Proffitt explore pathways to address regulation, nonproliferation, and export considerations for fusion technologies. They argue that fusion power plants should be regulated in a pathway that is separate from the regulatory pathways established for fission reactors, especially since the materials and processes involved in fusion power plants are significantly different from fission reactors.

Download pdf

Image: The UK's Joint European Torus has played a significant role in advancing global fusion energy research. Source: UK Atomic Energy Authority