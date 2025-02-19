Unlocking America’s untapped energy potential through enhanced geothermal systems

Geothermal energy has the potential to support environmental sustainability and economic competitiveness imperatives while bolstering energy security. As such, it stands at the nexus of a unique opportunity to meet bipartisan energy and foreign policy objectives.

The potential for geothermal energy in particular to seize this opportunity has greatly improved due to advancements in geothermal systems. While conventional geothermal and hydrothermal systems have historically faced opposition for their limited geographical accessibility and high upfront costs, the emergence of enhanced systems has significantly augmented the viability of widescale geothermal deployment to support a cleaner, more affordable, and strategically advantageous energy sector. Enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) use directional drilling tools and technologies developed by the oil and gas industry as well as hydraulic fracturing to overcome geographic barriers and reduce costs. EGS thus unlocks the potential for widespread deployment across the United States, offering a cleaner, more affordable, and strategically advantageous energy solution.

EGS offers a myriad of additional benefits, ranging from environmental sustainability to economic competitiveness. Not only does it provide emissions-free electricity generation, it also enhances energy security by offering a reliable 24/7 clean power alternative for emissions-heavy sectors. Coupled with reduced operational costs over time and increased scalability, this positions EGS as a key driver for US decarbonization efforts while maintaining productivity and global competitiveness.

Despite its promise, EGS faces obstacles in attracting investment and achieving widespread commercialization. Efforts to address these barriers must focus on streamlining permitting processes, mitigating upfront capital costs, and creating a conducive political and business environment. Government support through legislation and funding, coupled with industry-led initiatives such as joint ventures and community engagement, will be crucial in accelerating the adoption of EGS and unlocking its full potential in the United States’ energy landscape.

Image: The cover photo showcases the Utah FORGE field laboratory. Utah FORGE is a DOE-sponsored project focused on developing breakthroughs in Enhanced Geothermal Energy technologies and is led by researchers at the University of Utah.