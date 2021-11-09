The Council acknowledges the following contributors who supported the Council’s work in the 2020 fiscal year.
Supporters engage with the Council through partnerships, sponsorships, and/or membership.
$1,000,000+ Contributors
- Adrienne Arsht
- British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office
- Goldman Sachs & Co.
- Bahaa Hariri
- Charles Koch Institute
- The Rockefeller Foundation
- The Honorable John F.W. Rogers
- Embassy of the United Arab Emirates to the United States
$500,000 – $999,999 Contributors
- Crescent Petroleum
- Ross Perot Jr.
- PKO Bank Polski
- System Capital Management
- James Temerty
- United States Department of State
$250,000 – $499,999 Contributors
- Robert J. Abernethy
- Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
- Accenture
- Airbus
- Amazon Web Services
- Çalik Holding
- Melanie Chen
- Chevron Corporation
- Craig Newmark Philanthropies
- Dentons US LLP
- DT Institute & DT Global
- Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia
- General Atomics
- C. Boyden Gray
- The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation
- Mubadala Petroleum
- Victor Pinchuk Foundation
- PZU SA
- Saab North America, Inc.
- SICPA S.A.
- Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs
- Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste
- Ronald Weiser
- Anonymous (1)
$100,000 – $249,999 Contributors
- Activision Blizzard
- Majid Al Futtaim
- Richard Attias & Associates
- Bank of America
- Blackstone Charitable Foundation
- Carnegie Corporation of New York
- Cheniere
- Children’s Investment Fund Foundation
- Clearpath Foundation
- Charles Davidson
- Eni SpA
- EPAM Systems
- Delegation of the European Union to the United States
- ExxonMobil Corporation
- Marc Fasteau and Anne Fredericks Charitable Fund
- Federal Foreign Office of Germany
- The Future of Russia Foundation
- GS Energy
- The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation
- Hopelyn Investments
- The Howard Baker Forum
- Hunt Consilidated, Inc.
- Idaho National Laboratory
- Ihlas Holding
- Ian Ihnatowycz
- Interpeace
- Embassy of Japan to the United States
- JPMorgan Chase Foundation
- Korea Foundation
- Lennar International
- Limak Investments
- William Marron
- David McCormick and Dina Powell McCormick
- Dariusz Mioduski
- MIT Lincoln Laboratory
- MNG Group
- Morningstar Family Foundation
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Royal Norwegian Ministry of Defense
- Open Society Policy Center
- Kostas Pantazopoulos
- Dimitrios Papalexopoulos
- Pivotal Foundation and Francis and Dionne Najafi
- Ploughshares Fund
- Policy Center for the New South
- Raytheon Technologies
- RBC Capital Markets
- Rockefeller Brothers Fund
- SAIC
- SK Group
- Smith Richardson Foundation, Inc.
- Swiss RE Foundation
- Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO)
- Thales Group
- Div Turakhia
- Uniper
- United States Department of Defense, Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD), Office of the Director of Net Assessment (ODNA)
- United States Department of Energy
- Zurich Insurance Group Ltd
$50,000 – $99,999 Contributors
- AM General, LLC
- Syed Javaid Anwar
- APEX Brazil
- Asfari Foundation
- David D. Aufhauser
- Baker & McKenzie LLP
- Colleen Bell
- Bridgewater Associates
- BP
- Chopivsky Family Foundation
- DRS Technologies
- EmiTel SA
- Equinor
- Fincantieri SpA
- Alan H. Fleischmann and Dafna Tapiero of Laurel Strategies, Inc.
- Robert S. Gelbard
- General Electric
- Global Media Holding
- Thomas H. Glocer
- Amir A. Handjani
- Hanesbrands Inc.
- Holtec International
- JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Nicole and Andre Kelleners
- Kirkland Family Fund
- Embassy of the Republic of Korea to the United States
- Krauss-Maffei Wegmann
- Ministry of National Defense of Lithuania
- Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania
- Matthew Little
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Los Alamos National Laboratory
- George and Kirsten Lund
- Michael Margolis
- Richard Morningstar
- Nathaniel Morris
- National Endowment for Democracy
- Penguin Random House
- W. DeVier Pierson
- Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP
- Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC
- Charles O. Rossotti
- S&P Global
- Gregg Sherrill
- SoftBank Group
- Squire Patton Boggs
- John Studzinski
- Tellurian Inc.
- Textron Inc.
- Thomson Reuters
- Tokyo Electric Power Corporation
- Clyde C. Tuggle
- TÜPRAŞ
- United Parcel Service
- United States Agency for International Development
- U.S. Chamber of Commerce
- Olin Wethington
- Jenny Wood
- Guang Yang
- Jeff Yass
- Zagorii Family Office
- Anonymous (2)
$25,000 – $49,999 Contributors
- Odeh Aburdene
- Beazley
- BSR Investments
- John E. Chapoton
- Conoco Phillips
- Consolidated Contractors Company
- Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic
- The Daschle Group
- Ministry of Defense of Denmark
- William Eacho
- East Asia Foundation
- Edelman
- Elbit Systems of America
- Excelerate Energy
- FedEx Corporation
- Ferrari & Associates, P.C.
- The Embassy of Finland
- First Eastern Investment Group
- Florida International University
- Georgetown University
- Stephen J. Hadley
- Hertog Foundation
- Edward Hughes
- Inter-American Development Bank
- JETRO
- Kibar Holding
- Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute
- LexisNexis
- LOT Polish Airlines
- Luminate Foundation
- MBDA Inc.
- MetLife Inc
- MITRE Corporation
- Open Society Foundation for Albania
- Robert B. Ourisman
- PayPal
- Lisa Pollina
- The Procter & Gamble Company
- Shell Corporation
- Siemens A.G.
- Southern California Edison
- Federal Department of Foreign Affairs for Switzerland
- Syngenta Corporation
- Total S.A.
- United States Air Force
- United States Marine Corps
- United States Navy
- Mary Ann Walker
$10,000 – $24,999 Contributors
- APCO Worldwide
- Arko Advice
- Avascent Group
- Bayat Group
- Rafic Bizri
- Bohrer PLLC
- Department of Foreign Affairs & International Trade Canada
- Carnegie Mellon University
- Chemonics International, Inc.
- Collective Good Foundation
- DLA Piper
- Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank
- Edison International
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Energy Futures Initiative
- Engie
- Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Foundation
- FTI Consulting, Inc
- GE Power & Water
- Global CCS Institute LTD
- The Joyce and Irving Goldman Family Foundation
- The Institute for International Political Studies
- Intel
- Invenergy LLC
- Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung
- Korean Energy Economics Institute
- Franklin D. Kramer
- Bob Litterman
- John D. Macomber
- Mediacap S.A.
- Judith A. Miller
- Kenneth Miller
- Virginia A. Mulberger
- National Security Technology
- Accelerator
- Natural Resources Defense Council
- NATO Public Diplomacy Division
- Nuclear Energy Institute
- On.ge Projects
- General (Ret.) and Mrs. David H. Petraeus
- Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA)
- Daniel B. Poneman
- Major General Arnold Punaro
- Renaissance Strategic Advisors
- Safran S.A.
- Theodore Sedgwick
- Sempra Energy
- Iris & Michael Smith
- SNTGN Transgaz SA
- Dr. Ira Straus
- Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB)
- Tekfen Construction
- Third Way
- Transatlantic Policy Network
- Dr. Harlan Ullman
- United Airlines
- U.S. International Development Finance Corporation
- Richard and Ginny Voell
- General Charles F. Wald
- Thomas Weihe
- Neal S. Wolin
- Michael J. Zack
- ZINC Network
- Anonymous (2)
$5,000 – $9,999 Contributors
- 3M
- Timothy D. Adams
- Carmine America
- Barbara Anderson
- Atlantic Council of Georgia
- Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz
- The Boeing Company
- Byron Callan
- CEIS
- General Wesley K. Clark
- CRDF Global
- Giuseppe Di Fuccia
- DNV GL Group
- Stuart E. Eizenstat
- European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
- Exelon Corporation
- Todd Glass
- Glidepath Federal Solutions
- Patrick Gross
- Michael Harteveldt
- General Michael V. Hayden
- Amos Hochstein
- Institute for Strategic Dialogue
- IQOM
- Secretary Deborah Lee James
- Todd Kantor
- Jonathan Keidan
- Frederick Kempe and Pamela Meyer
- Tim Kubarych
- Geraldine S. Kunstadter
- Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania in the U.S.
- Peter Liu
- Mr. and Mrs. Jan M. Lodal
- Lumen (formerly known as CenturyLink)
- Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Luxembourg
- Wendy W. Makins
- Lauren Mason
- Secretary John M. McHugh
- Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster
- Eric D.K. Melby
- Michael J. Morell
- Betty Morningstar
- Congressman Michael Rogers
- Lawrence Rogow
- RunSafe Security
- Roy Salame
- Thomas Sanderson
- Stefan Selig
- Sherri W. Goodman
- Southern Company
- Terrestrial Energy
- Manish Thakur
- United States Embassy in Chile
- U.S. Travel Association
- Damon Wilson
- The Honorable Dov S. Zakheim & Deborah Zakheim
$1,000 – $4,999 Contributors
- Amjad Ahmad
- Spindrift Al Swaidi
- American Wind Energy Association
- Stuart Archer
- Ed Bachrach
- Phil Bierl
- General James E. Cartwright
- Secretary Michael Chertoff
- James Coleman
- Dominion Resources Services, Inc.
- Energy Innovation Reform Project
- Philip English
- Paige Ennis
- European Values Think-Tank
- Frank Finelli
- Kirsten Fontenrose
- Charles Fraker
- Andrew Frank
- Barbara Hackman Franklin
- Gevo Inc.
- Andrew Gross
- Mike Henchen
- William J. Hybl
- IBF International Consulting
- Institute of International Education
- International Tax Investment Center
- Arun Iyer/Mariwalla Foundation USA
- Robert Johnston
- Laura Holmes Jost
- Secretary Henry A. Kissinger
- Kongsberg Defense Systems Inc.
- Roger Krakoff
- Lanzatech
- Josh Lipsky
- Lieutenant General Douglas Lute
- Thomas F. “Mack” and Donna McLarty
- Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance
- Fay Moghtader
- Samuel Moss
- NAMMO Inc.
- National Air Transportation Association
- Joseph S. Nye
- The Barack Obama Foundation
- Rick Ohrstrom
- Carlos Pascual
- Michael Petersen
- Embassy of Poland to the United States
- Hazel Sanger
- Carole Segal
- Serendipity Foundation
- Wendy Sherman
- Walter B. Slocombe
- Standard Chartered
- Admiral James G. Stavridis
- Embassy of Switzerland to the United States
- TechSoup
- TerraPower LLC
- Joseph Thompson
- Frances M. Townsend
- Truman National Security Project
- Turkish Heritage Organization
- United States Environmental Protection Agency
- US-India Strategic Partnership Forum
- University of Maryland
- Makoto Utsumi
- VADM Scott Van Buskirk, USN (ret.)
- Julie Varghese
- Melanne Verveer
- Leigh Warner
- Gina E. Wood
- Mary C. Yates
- Amanda Zeidan
Up to $999 Contributors
- Thomas Ajamie
- Defne Arslan
- Katherine Baughman McLeod
- Patrice and Jerald
- Belofsky
- Tanner Black
- Clayton Bond
- Richard Boyd
- David Bray
- Esther Brimmer
- Neil Brown
- Bronwyn Bruton
- Daniel Cawley
- Center of Excellence for National Security
- Ellen Cleary
- The Confederation of British Industry
- Ralph Crosby
- Deloitte, LLP
- Keith Dickerson
- Kathryn DIPasqua
- James DiPeso
- Paula J. Dobriansky
- Katrin Eggenberger
- Gretchen Ehle
- Joseph Elias
- Equinox Restaurant
- Uri Friedman
- Jun Gao
- Vicente Garcia
- Jonathan Gillis
- Alan Girk
- Amanda Glaeser-Bligh
- Jennifer Gordon
- George Graham
- Lyons Gray
- Stephen Greene
- Trey Herr
- Mike Hoffman
- Innovator Energy
- Jessica Klinge
- Susan Koch
- Carrie Kolasky
- Artem Kroshkin
- Andrew Ku
- Graham Lampa
- Daniel Levin
- Ellen Lord
- Nick Lynk
- Rosemary Mann
- Jason Marczak
- Andrew Marshall
- Melissa Mattia
- Randolph McClain
- Eve McClure
- Patrick McEnaney
- Wayne Meriwether
- James Morrison
- Paul Moss
- Shane Mulhern
- National Renewable Energy Laboratory
- Network for Good
- Ogletree Deakins Law Firm
- Kristi Pappalardo
- Barry Pavel
- Philip Pilevsky
- Jorge Pinto
- Robert Pullen
- Eric Ridge
- Carlo Rocca
- Tarso Rocha
- Sarfino & Rhoades LLP
- Rebecca Scheurer
- Peter Seat
- Christopher Skaluba
- Marjorie Sonnenfeldt
- Robert Sorenson
- Vincent Stanton
- Edward Tang
- Frank Tapparo
- Jonathan Thomas
- Michael Thomas
- Carsten Lehn Toft
- Robin Tyner
- Andrew Varcoe
- Henry Venable
- Edward Verona
- Risto Volanen
- Don Wallace
- Charles Waterman
- William Wechsler
- Karen Williams
- Ross Wilson
- Steven Wine
- Richard Woolbert
- Daniel Zahody
- Anonymous (1)
This list represents cash support received January 1, 2020–December 31, 2020. The Atlantic Council is grateful for the generous support of its partners. We strive to be complete and accurate in our recognition of our contributors. We regret any errors or omissions.