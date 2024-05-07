Annual Report

May 7, 2024

2023 Honor roll of contributors

By The Atlantic Council

This list represents cash support received January 1, 2023–December 31, 2023. The Atlantic Council is grateful for the generous support of its partners. We strive to be complete and accurate in our recognition of our contributors. We regret any errors or omissions.

$1,000,000+ Contributors

Adrienne Arsht

Bahaa Hariri

Craig Newmark Philanthropies

Embassy of the United Arab Emirates

Goldman Sachs

Meta

Michael Fisch, American Securities Foundation

System Capital Management

The Rockefeller Foundation

UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office

United States Department of Defense

United States Department of State

$500,000—$999,999 Contributors

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

Benedict Peters

Crescent Petroleum

Foundation to Promote Open Society

Google

Google Community Grants Fund

James C. Temerty, C.M.

Kirsh Foundation

Schwab Charitable Fund made possible by the generosity of Anonymous

The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation

$250,000—$499,999 Contributors

Accenture Federal Services

Airbus

Amazon.com, Inc.

Anonymous (2)

Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego

Bank of America Corporation

Çalik Holding A.Ş.

Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies

Chevron

ClimateWorks Foundation

CTIA – The Wireless Association

Cushman & Wakefield

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.

DAI

Eni S.p.A.

ExxonMobil Corporation

Ford Foundation

Gary Rieschel

GE International Markets

German Federal Foreign Office

Jeffrey M. Talpins Foundation

Keith J. Krach and the Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue

Kostas Pantazopoulos

Limak Holding

Melanie Chen

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates

PPD

Robert J. Abernethy

Ronald Weiser

Rostam Zafari

Royal Norwegian Ministry of Defense

Royal Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

SAAB

Schmidt Futures

SICPA S.A.

Smith Richardson Foundation

United States Department of Energy

$100,000—$249,999 Contributors

Accrete AI

ADS Group

Agri Trading AG

Ahmet Ören

Alan Yang

Amazon Web Services

Andre Kelleners

Anonymous (1)

Apple

Aramco Americas

Ashraf Qazi

Baker Hughes

Beretta USA

Blackstone Charitable Foundation

Booz Allen Hamilton

BP America

Breakthrough Energy Foundation

C5 Capital

Cheniere Energy, Inc.

Chopivsky Family Foundation

Circle Internet Financial

Citigroup Inc.

Clifford Sobel

Delegation of the European Union to the United States

Dentons Europe LLP

Dimitrios Papalexopoulos

Div Turakhia

Embassy of Denmark to the United States

Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United States

Emitel S.A.

Enrique Lores

Equinor

Excelerate Energy L.P.

FedEx Corporation

General Atomics

George and Kirsten Lund

Gregg Sherrill

Helsing

Hunt Consolidated, Inc.

King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center

KNDS

Leonardo US Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Mapa

Mastercard Inc.

Millicom International Cellular SA

Morningstar Family Foundation

Mubadala Energy

Mundys S.p.A.

Newton and Rochelle Becker Charitable Trust

Northop Grumman Corporation

Open Society Institute

Pathways Alliance

PayPal

Pernod Ricard USA

Pfizer

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

RBC Capital Markets

Repsol

Rockefeller Brothers Fund

Sarah and Peter Beshar

Sempra Energy

Siemens Energy AG

SK Group

Stellar Development Foundation

Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO)

TC Energy

Tekfen İnşaat ve Tesisat A.Ş.

Tellurian Inc.

Thales Group

The Coca-Cola Company

The Howard Baker Forum

The Howden Group

The Korea Foundation

Tides Foundation

Topsoe

United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women

United States Agency for International Development

Venture Global

Victor Pinchuk Foundation

William Marron

$50,000—$99,999 Contributors

AEVEX Aerospace

Afiniti Inc.

African Rainbow Minerals (ARM)

Ahmed Charai

Air Products

Alan H. Fleischmann and Dafna Tapiero of Laurel Strategies, Inc.

Americans for a Free Syria and the Syrian American Council

ANA Holdings, Inc.

Applied Intuition

BNP Paribas S.A.

Bradley

Bridgewater Associates

Charles O. Rossotti

Christopher Marlin

Dataminr

David L. Caplan and Karen E. Wagner

Donna and Mack McLarty

DT Institute

Edelman

Engie S.A.

Georgetown University Law Center’s ICAP

Guang Yang

HIF Global

Horizon Institute for Public Service

I.C. Holdings

Ilker Baburoglu

Invesco Capital Management LLC

Ivan Schlager

Jack Wadsworth

Jain Family Institute

Jenny Wood

Joia Johnson

Kris Singh

Leonardo DRS

LexisNexis

Margaret and Daniel Loeb Foundation

Mark Machin & Jenny Gu

Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

MBDA

MET Group

Michael Margolis

Ministry of National Defence of Lithuania

Nasdaq, Inc.

Nomura Holdings, Inc.

Omidyar Network

One8 Foundation

Orlen Synthos Green Energy

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Peraton Inc.

Raffaele Boccardo

S&P Global

SAIC

Sayari

Skydio

Snap Inc.

Solana Foundation

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Sustainable Development Capital LLC (SDCL)

Tennessee Valley Authority

Textron Inc.

Thomas H. Glocer

TPG Inc.

TÜPRAŞ

United States Institute of Peace

Xynteo

Yalta European Strategy

Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Üretim Anonim Şirketi

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd

$25,000—$49,999 Contributors

AARP

Adam Boehler

Adena Friedman

Afreximbank

American Pakistani Public Affairs Committee Foundation

Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International

Australian Office of National Intelligence

Axxess

Campero USA Corp.

CATS (Centre for Applied Turkey Studies) Network

Colleen Bell

Consolidated Contractors Company

Corporación Castillo Hermanos

Dentons Global Advisors

Dow Jones

Edward and Amy Knight Foundation

Elbit Systems of America

Eleanor Crook Foundation

Embassy of the Republic of Estonia to the United States

EMD Digital

Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC)

Epirus

European Climate Foundation

European External Action Service

FIFARMA

First Eastern Investment Group

George Bachiashvili

Global Affairs Canada

GLP Capital Partners

Humanity United

John E. Klein

Johnson & Johnson

Kibar Americas

Mary Ann Walker

Maxar Technologies

Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic

Movimiento Civico Nacional

Mustafa Siddiqui

Nancy and Geoffrey Stack Family Foundation

NATO Allied Command Transformation

NNPC

Nokia

Open Society Foundation for Albania

Ørsted

Our Common Home

Palm Drive Capital

Palo Alto Networks

Penguin Random House

PJT Partners

Republic Bank Limited

Roche

Safran USA

Salesforce, Inc.

Squire Patton Boggs

Standard Chartered

Steven A. Denning

Swedish Ministry of Defence

Tokyo Electric Power Holdings Company, Inc.

Trusted Elections Fund

UNICEF

United States Grain Council

UnitedHealth Group

Walmart

$10,000—$24,999 Contributors

AJC Global Jewish Advocacy

Amy and Stephen Shapiro Charitable Gift Fund

Anonymous (1)

B. Pratyusha Chennupati

BakerHostetler

Bank of Industry Limited

Bob Litterman

Carlos Gutierrez

Chemonics International

Clean Air Task Force

Club de Madrid

Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong Foundation

Constellation

David H. and Holly Petraeus

DBSA

Dewar Cyber Consulting

Eastern Europe Studies Centre

Elvin Guri

EMD Serono

Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan (FEPC)

Feras Alhlou

Florida International University

Frank Finelli

Franklin D. Kramer

Frederick Kempe and Pamela Meyer

French Ministry of Armed Forces

Harlan Ullman

Helima Croft

Hydroma Inc.

IBC Bank

Institute for Progress

Invenergy LLC

Ira Straus

Jagello 2000

Japan External Trade Organization

John E. Chapoton

Judith A. Miller

Kodiak Robotics

Kornel Koronowski

Latent AI

Laura Oller

Lightbridge Corporation

Lisa Pollina

Mayowa Kuyoro

MetLife, Inc.

Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Singapore

Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom

Mitsubishi Corporation (Americas)

Munich Security Conference

Nathan Bruschi

National Endowment for Democracy

NATO Public Diplomacy Division

Neal S. Wolin

Ntiva, Inc.

NWI Management LP

Opener DOC

Opportunitas Advisors

Our Secure Future program in the One Earth Foundation

PepsiCo

Polish Economic Institute

Public Strategies Washington

Rebellion Defense, Inc.

Renaissance Strategic Advisors

SAP Se

Scott Rechler | Rechler Philanthropy

Second Front Systems

Sourav Sinha

Stephen J. Hadley

Teodor Cataniciu

The Iyer Family

The Nebo Company

The University of Texas at Austin Strauss Center for International Security and Law

The World Bank Group

Thola Inc.

Thomas Bonsundy-O’Bryan

Timofte Ioana

Transgaz SA

UM6P

University of Utah

WI Harper Group

Willkie Farr & Gallagher

$5,000—$9,999 Contributors

Alexander Werman

Andreas Rutili

Arianit Pllana

Barbara Anderson

Biofuture Workshop

Bogdan Badea

Boundary Stone Partners

Bracewell LLP

Brendan Johannsen

Brookings

Byron Callan

CAE USA

Caio Dafico

Debbie Cross

Delphos

Diana Lady Dougan

Douglas Lute and Jane Holl Lute

DTEK Group

Dynapower

Edlira Muka, Chief Executive Officer of BALFIN Group

Embassy of Lithuania to the United States

Embassy of the Republic of Poland to the United States

Evan Weaver

Fabrizio Mattana

Fluence

Francesco Marconi

Frank Aquila

FTI Consulting, Inc.

Gabriel Malek

Gavin Walsh

Georgetown University McDonough School of Business

Grid United

Highgate

Highland Electric Fleets, Inc.

Hristijan Gjorgievski

Ilyse Hogue

Imran Shah

James Row

Jan Lodal

Jendayi Frazer

John M. McHugh

Katrin Eggenberger

Kay Bailey Hutchison

Ken Webre

Kevin Phillips

Laura M. Heery AIA

Melanne Verveer

Michael Goldfarb

Michael Rogers

Noel Coenraad

Nuclear Energy Institute

Nuclearelectrica S.A.

Patrick Gross

Peter Liu

Pinegate Renewables

Pirelli

Raul Alonso

Richard Morningstar

Rima Hindo

Samantha Sawmiller

Saronic

Shaun Fernando

Shvan Saeed

Soofian Zuberi

Sue Cobb

Syed Irfan

Tamera Luzzatto

The Boeing Company

Thomas Sanderson

Timothy Robinson

Tod Sedgwick

Virginia A. Mulberger

Walter B. Slocombe

Zachary Russell

$1,000—$4,999 Contributors

ACG Analytics

Ahmad Khan

Alexander Bozmoski

Alexandra de Borchgrave

Alisha Mathew

American Pakistan Foundation

Andrew Goff

Andrew Gross

Anna Ascani

Anne Thomassen

Anonymous (2)

Bell Textron

Carol Pensky

Chelsea Michta

Christian Osmena

Christopher Mundiath

Christopher Smith

Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI)

Damon Wilson

Darius Mesca

Darlene Bookoff

David Gilmore

Diane Leopold

Elizabeth Frost Pierson

Enrique Carrizosa Gelzis

Equis Lab

Factiva

Farah Ahmed

Farida Rokadia

Frances M. Townsend

Grace Morrissey

Greg Sharenow

Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP

International Tax and Investment Center

John Barranco

John E. Herbst

Joseph S. Nye

Joseph Thompson

Joseph W. Jagiello

Josh Lipsky

Julia Nesheiwat

Julie Varghese

K. A. Taipale

Landon Derentz

Luciana Ribeiro

Luis Marques

M. Reda Mossa-Basha

Mannaz Consulting Sweden

Mary C. Yates

Matt Welch

Michael McCurry

Minmin Yen

Mohsin Imtiaz

Mor Yahalom

Neil Brown

Office of Space Commerce, United States Department of Commerce

Olena Neymerzhytska

Olha Zykova

Paul Hawran

Randee Day

Richard Kyle

Sabanci University

Scott Kerr

Scott Van Buskirk

Shabu Qureshi

Shamoun Maayr

StrategEast

Sylwia Piekarska

The Garden City Company

Thomas Berg

Thomas Horlander

Transatlantic Leadership Network

Travelers Insurance

UNESCO

Vanessa Swan

Veriten

Vincent Abramo

Voces en Libertad

Wendy R. Sherman

William J. Hybl

William LaRivee

Up to $999 Contributors

Adrian Cox

Ajit Kang

Alan Obstler

Alex Del Vecchio

Alexander Nakhimovsky

Alissa Pavia

Andrea Broggini

Andrea Rotoloni

Andrew Chvatal

Andrius Bekintis

Anonymous (1)

Anthony Snyder

Arturo Valenzuela

Association for International Affairs

Azizkhan Akhmedov

Bachar Acherif

Ben Warner

Benjamin Ramey

Benz Sudta

Betsy Gidwitz

Bohdan Vitvitsky

Borys Sydoruk

Brendan Simmons

Brian Mefford

C. Richard Nelson

Chandler Scheurkogel

Charisse Grant

Charles Waterman

Chris Hamer

Christopher De Ruyter

Christopher Haig

Christopher Skaluba

Cody Earle

Craig Gravitz

Craig Spiezle

Dale Johnson

Dan Halbach

Dan Halloran

Dan Kenney

Dan Negrea

Daniel Malloy

David Farrell

Dawne Spicer

Denver Barrows

Dmitry Borodaenko

Donald Fox

E.C. Michael Higgins

Edward S. Solomon

Eliana Orellana

Elizabeth Baughman

Ellen Cleary

Eric Davids

Ernesto Di Giovanni

Fergus Wallace

Frank Monkam

Frederic Mulika

Garth Greimann

Gary Scott

Gayle Waxenberg

George A. Hatcher III

George Broussard

Gerald Rourke

Gina Wood

Gissou Nia

Grant Lucas

Gretchen Ehle

Guenther Seidel

Guy de Selliers

Hang Kei Simon Wong

Haroutyun Gevorkyan

Henry Venable

Ian Burns

Ifeanyi Ossai

Ivan Bilandžija

Iveta Kruma

Jackson Styron

James Bindenagel

James Morrison

James O’Sullivan

James Wink

Jason Marczak

Jason Norman Lee

Jeff Brown

Jeff Fradsham

Jeff Johnson

Jenna Ben-Yehuda

Jennifer and Ted Files

Jennifer Bullard Broggini

Jennifer Gordon

Jennifer Winch

Jens Anker Nielsen

Joe Cascio

Joel Ticknor

Joerg Bartel

John Angus

John Bedker

John Doughty

John Woodworth

Jonah Fisher

Jonathan M. Nielson

Jonathan Panikoff

Jorge Pinto

Joris Voorhoeve

Jörn Fleck

Joseph Alan Vasquez

Joshua Hotvet

JT Redmon

Kadiatou Cesaire

Kapil Sharma

Karen Gardner

Karl Solum

Katharine Austin Barnes

Kevin Lubin

Kim Gyr

Kimberly Donovan

Kjell Sjaholm

Kristi Pappalardo

Lauren Holland

Lauren Howard

Leonard Levie

Lloyd Whitman

Luc Marchand

Lynn McNeal

Maria Fernanda Perez Arguello

Marijus Petrusonis

Marilyn Quagliotti

Mark Boettcher

Mark Rosolowsky

Mark Suall

Mary Hromatka

Matthew Kroenig

Matthew O’Connell

Matthias Bockelkamp

Michael Brett

Michael McCarthy

Michael Randall

Mika Millar

Morten Bo Laursen

Mustafa Karahan

Network for Good

Nicholas Sinai

Oleksandr Oleksandr

Paolo Furlan

Paolo Messa

Patience Nyaoga

Paul Tanto

Peter Feszczak

Peter Sutter

Philip Yip

Philip Goss

Raul Enyedi

Ravi Deepak

Ray Herras

Richard Boyd

Richard Starmann

Rick Wicks

Robert Brian McDonald

Robert Finley

Robert Hall-Patch

Robert Kaplan

Robert Zabors

Roman Holobutoskyy

Romanian National University of Political Studies and Public Administration (SNSPA)

Ronald Marks III

Ross Alander

Roxanna Springer

S. Leigh Park

Samantha Feuer

Sanjyot Dunung

Sarah Razi

Scott Chappelka

Selman Unluaslan

Silvere Megelas

Solomon Gonite

Stanislav Rieznik

Stephanie Wander

Stephen Flanagan

Stephen Greene

Steve Miller

Steven Barclift

Steven Steiner

Suman Sengupta

Susan Green

Susan Lee

Tamar Rothstein

Thomas Herrick

Tim Kubarych

Tim Mills

Tom Henteleff

Tor J. Melin

Vicente Garcia

Vincent P. and Mary A. Stanton Fund

Walter Parchomenko

Warren Bayliss

Wendy Jacobson

William J. Henderson

William Nichols

William Reilly

Zachary Smith

