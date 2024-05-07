May 7, 2024
2023 Honor roll of contributors
This list represents cash support received January 1, 2023–December 31, 2023. The Atlantic Council is grateful for the generous support of its partners. We strive to be complete and accurate in our recognition of our contributors. We regret any errors or omissions.
$1,000,000+ Contributors
Adrienne Arsht
Bahaa Hariri
Craig Newmark Philanthropies
Embassy of the United Arab Emirates
Goldman Sachs
Meta
Michael Fisch, American Securities Foundation
System Capital Management
The Rockefeller Foundation
UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office
United States Department of Defense
United States Department of State
$500,000—$999,999 Contributors
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
Benedict Peters
Crescent Petroleum
Foundation to Promote Open Society
Google Community Grants Fund
James C. Temerty, C.M.
Kirsh Foundation
Schwab Charitable Fund made possible by the generosity of Anonymous
The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation
$250,000—$499,999 Contributors
Accenture Federal Services
Airbus
Amazon.com, Inc.
Anonymous (2)
Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego
Bank of America Corporation
Çalik Holding A.Ş.
Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies
Chevron
ClimateWorks Foundation
CTIA – The Wireless Association
Cushman & Wakefield
Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.
DAI
Eni S.p.A.
ExxonMobil Corporation
Ford Foundation
Gary Rieschel
GE International Markets
German Federal Foreign Office
Jeffrey M. Talpins Foundation
Keith J. Krach and the Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue
Kostas Pantazopoulos
Limak Holding
Melanie Chen
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates
PPD
Robert J. Abernethy
Ronald Weiser
Rostam Zafari
Royal Norwegian Ministry of Defense
Royal Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs
SAAB
Schmidt Futures
SICPA S.A.
Smith Richardson Foundation
United States Department of Energy
$100,000—$249,999 Contributors
Accrete AI
ADS Group
Agri Trading AG
Ahmet Ören
Alan Yang
Amazon Web Services
Andre Kelleners
Anonymous (1)
Apple
Aramco Americas
Ashraf Qazi
Baker Hughes
Beretta USA
Blackstone Charitable Foundation
Booz Allen Hamilton
BP America
Breakthrough Energy Foundation
C5 Capital
Cheniere Energy, Inc.
Chopivsky Family Foundation
Circle Internet Financial
Citigroup Inc.
Clifford Sobel
Delegation of the European Union to the United States
Dentons Europe LLP
Dimitrios Papalexopoulos
Div Turakhia
Embassy of Denmark to the United States
Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United States
Emitel S.A.
Enrique Lores
Equinor
Excelerate Energy L.P.
FedEx Corporation
General Atomics
George and Kirsten Lund
Gregg Sherrill
Helsing
Hunt Consolidated, Inc.
King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center
KNDS
Leonardo US Corporation
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Mapa
Mastercard Inc.
Millicom International Cellular SA
Morningstar Family Foundation
Mubadala Energy
Mundys S.p.A.
Newton and Rochelle Becker Charitable Trust
Northop Grumman Corporation
Open Society Institute
Pathways Alliance
PayPal
Pernod Ricard USA
Pfizer
Raytheon Technologies Corporation
RBC Capital Markets
Repsol
Rockefeller Brothers Fund
Sarah and Peter Beshar
Sempra Energy
Siemens Energy AG
SK Group
Stellar Development Foundation
Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO)
TC Energy
Tekfen İnşaat ve Tesisat A.Ş.
Tellurian Inc.
Thales Group
The Coca-Cola Company
The Howard Baker Forum
The Howden Group
The Korea Foundation
Tides Foundation
Topsoe
United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women
United States Agency for International Development
Venture Global
Victor Pinchuk Foundation
William Marron
$50,000—$99,999 Contributors
AEVEX Aerospace
Afiniti Inc.
African Rainbow Minerals (ARM)
Ahmed Charai
Air Products
Alan H. Fleischmann and Dafna Tapiero of Laurel Strategies, Inc.
Americans for a Free Syria and the Syrian American Council
ANA Holdings, Inc.
Applied Intuition
BNP Paribas S.A.
Bradley
Bridgewater Associates
Charles O. Rossotti
Christopher Marlin
Dataminr
David L. Caplan and Karen E. Wagner
Donna and Mack McLarty
DT Institute
Edelman
Engie S.A.
Georgetown University Law Center’s ICAP
Guang Yang
HIF Global
Horizon Institute for Public Service
I.C. Holdings
Ilker Baburoglu
Invesco Capital Management LLC
Ivan Schlager
Jack Wadsworth
Jain Family Institute
Jenny Wood
Joia Johnson
Kris Singh
Leonardo DRS
LexisNexis
Margaret and Daniel Loeb Foundation
Mark Machin & Jenny Gu
Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth
MBDA
MET Group
Michael Margolis
Ministry of National Defence of Lithuania
Nasdaq, Inc.
Nomura Holdings, Inc.
Omidyar Network
One8 Foundation
Orlen Synthos Green Energy
Palantir Technologies Inc.
Peraton Inc.
Raffaele Boccardo
S&P Global
SAIC
Sayari
Skydio
Snap Inc.
Solana Foundation
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
Sustainable Development Capital LLC (SDCL)
Tennessee Valley Authority
Textron Inc.
Thomas H. Glocer
TPG Inc.
TÜPRAŞ
United States Institute of Peace
Xynteo
Yalta European Strategy
Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Üretim Anonim Şirketi
Zurich Insurance Group Ltd
$25,000—$49,999 Contributors
AARP
Adam Boehler
Adena Friedman
Afreximbank
American Pakistani Public Affairs Committee Foundation
Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International
Australian Office of National Intelligence
Axxess
Campero USA Corp.
CATS (Centre for Applied Turkey Studies) Network
Colleen Bell
Consolidated Contractors Company
Corporación Castillo Hermanos
Dentons Global Advisors
Dow Jones
Edward and Amy Knight Foundation
Elbit Systems of America
Eleanor Crook Foundation
Embassy of the Republic of Estonia to the United States
EMD Digital
Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC)
Epirus
European Climate Foundation
European External Action Service
FIFARMA
First Eastern Investment Group
George Bachiashvili
Global Affairs Canada
GLP Capital Partners
Humanity United
John E. Klein
Johnson & Johnson
Kibar Americas
Mary Ann Walker
Maxar Technologies
Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic
Movimiento Civico Nacional
Mustafa Siddiqui
Nancy and Geoffrey Stack Family Foundation
NATO Allied Command Transformation
NNPC
Nokia
Open Society Foundation for Albania
Ørsted
Our Common Home
Palm Drive Capital
Palo Alto Networks
Penguin Random House
PJT Partners
Republic Bank Limited
Roche
Safran USA
Salesforce, Inc.
Squire Patton Boggs
Standard Chartered
Steven A. Denning
Swedish Ministry of Defence
Tokyo Electric Power Holdings Company, Inc.
Trusted Elections Fund
UNICEF
United States Grain Council
UnitedHealth Group
Walmart
$10,000—$24,999 Contributors
AJC Global Jewish Advocacy
Amy and Stephen Shapiro Charitable Gift Fund
Anonymous (1)
B. Pratyusha Chennupati
BakerHostetler
Bank of Industry Limited
Bob Litterman
Carlos Gutierrez
Chemonics International
Clean Air Task Force
Club de Madrid
Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong Foundation
Constellation
David H. and Holly Petraeus
DBSA
Dewar Cyber Consulting
Eastern Europe Studies Centre
Elvin Guri
EMD Serono
Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan (FEPC)
Feras Alhlou
Florida International University
Frank Finelli
Franklin D. Kramer
Frederick Kempe and Pamela Meyer
French Ministry of Armed Forces
Harlan Ullman
Helima Croft
Hydroma Inc.
IBC Bank
Institute for Progress
Invenergy LLC
Ira Straus
Jagello 2000
Japan External Trade Organization
John E. Chapoton
Judith A. Miller
Kodiak Robotics
Kornel Koronowski
Latent AI
Laura Oller
Lightbridge Corporation
Lisa Pollina
Mayowa Kuyoro
MetLife, Inc.
Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Singapore
Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom
Mitsubishi Corporation (Americas)
Munich Security Conference
Nathan Bruschi
National Endowment for Democracy
NATO Public Diplomacy Division
Neal S. Wolin
Ntiva, Inc.
NWI Management LP
Opener DOC
Opportunitas Advisors
Our Secure Future program in the One Earth Foundation
PepsiCo
Polish Economic Institute
Public Strategies Washington
Rebellion Defense, Inc.
Renaissance Strategic Advisors
SAP Se
Scott Rechler | Rechler Philanthropy
Second Front Systems
Sourav Sinha
Stephen J. Hadley
Teodor Cataniciu
The Iyer Family
The Nebo Company
The University of Texas at Austin Strauss Center for International Security and Law
The World Bank Group
Thola Inc.
Thomas Bonsundy-O’Bryan
Timofte Ioana
Transgaz SA
UM6P
University of Utah
WI Harper Group
Willkie Farr & Gallagher
$5,000—$9,999 Contributors
Alexander Werman
Andreas Rutili
Arianit Pllana
Barbara Anderson
Biofuture Workshop
Bogdan Badea
Boundary Stone Partners
Bracewell LLP
Brendan Johannsen
Brookings
Byron Callan
CAE USA
Caio Dafico
Debbie Cross
Delphos
Diana Lady Dougan
Douglas Lute and Jane Holl Lute
DTEK Group
Dynapower
Edlira Muka, Chief Executive Officer of BALFIN Group
Embassy of Lithuania to the United States
Embassy of the Republic of Poland to the United States
Evan Weaver
Fabrizio Mattana
Fluence
Francesco Marconi
Frank Aquila
FTI Consulting, Inc.
Gabriel Malek
Gavin Walsh
Georgetown University McDonough School of Business
Grid United
Highgate
Highland Electric Fleets, Inc.
Hristijan Gjorgievski
Ilyse Hogue
Imran Shah
James Row
Jan Lodal
Jendayi Frazer
John M. McHugh
Katrin Eggenberger
Kay Bailey Hutchison
Ken Webre
Kevin Phillips
Laura M. Heery AIA
Melanne Verveer
Michael Goldfarb
Michael Rogers
Noel Coenraad
Nuclear Energy Institute
Nuclearelectrica S.A.
Patrick Gross
Peter Liu
Pinegate Renewables
Pirelli
Raul Alonso
Richard Morningstar
Rima Hindo
Samantha Sawmiller
Saronic
Shaun Fernando
Shvan Saeed
Soofian Zuberi
Sue Cobb
Syed Irfan
Tamera Luzzatto
The Boeing Company
Thomas Sanderson
Timothy Robinson
Tod Sedgwick
Virginia A. Mulberger
Walter B. Slocombe
Zachary Russell
$1,000—$4,999 Contributors
ACG Analytics
Ahmad Khan
Alexander Bozmoski
Alexandra de Borchgrave
Alisha Mathew
American Pakistan Foundation
Andrew Goff
Andrew Gross
Anna Ascani
Anne Thomassen
Anonymous (2)
Bell Textron
Carol Pensky
Chelsea Michta
Christian Osmena
Christopher Mundiath
Christopher Smith
Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI)
Damon Wilson
Darius Mesca
Darlene Bookoff
David Gilmore
Diane Leopold
Elizabeth Frost Pierson
Enrique Carrizosa Gelzis
Equis Lab
Factiva
Farah Ahmed
Farida Rokadia
Frances M. Townsend
Grace Morrissey
Greg Sharenow
Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP
International Tax and Investment Center
John Barranco
John E. Herbst
Joseph S. Nye
Joseph Thompson
Joseph W. Jagiello
Josh Lipsky
Julia Nesheiwat
Julie Varghese
K. A. Taipale
Landon Derentz
Luciana Ribeiro
Luis Marques
M. Reda Mossa-Basha
Mannaz Consulting Sweden
Mary C. Yates
Matt Welch
Michael McCurry
Minmin Yen
Mohsin Imtiaz
Mor Yahalom
Neil Brown
Office of Space Commerce, United States Department of Commerce
Olena Neymerzhytska
Olha Zykova
Paul Hawran
Randee Day
Richard Kyle
Sabanci University
Scott Kerr
Scott Van Buskirk
Shabu Qureshi
Shamoun Maayr
StrategEast
Sylwia Piekarska
The Garden City Company
Thomas Berg
Thomas Horlander
Transatlantic Leadership Network
Travelers Insurance
UNESCO
Vanessa Swan
Veriten
Vincent Abramo
Voces en Libertad
Wendy R. Sherman
William J. Hybl
William LaRivee
Up to $999 Contributors
Adrian Cox
Ajit Kang
Alan Obstler
Alex Del Vecchio
Alexander Nakhimovsky
Alissa Pavia
Andrea Broggini
Andrea Rotoloni
Andrew Chvatal
Andrius Bekintis
Anonymous (1)
Anthony Snyder
Arturo Valenzuela
Association for International Affairs
Azizkhan Akhmedov
Bachar Acherif
Ben Warner
Benjamin Ramey
Benz Sudta
Betsy Gidwitz
Bohdan Vitvitsky
Borys Sydoruk
Brendan Simmons
Brian Mefford
C. Richard Nelson
Chandler Scheurkogel
Charisse Grant
Charles Waterman
Chris Hamer
Christopher De Ruyter
Christopher Haig
Christopher Skaluba
Cody Earle
Craig Gravitz
Craig Spiezle
Dale Johnson
Dan Halbach
Dan Halloran
Dan Kenney
Dan Negrea
Daniel Malloy
David Farrell
Dawne Spicer
Denver Barrows
Dmitry Borodaenko
Donald Fox
E.C. Michael Higgins
Edward S. Solomon
Eliana Orellana
Elizabeth Baughman
Ellen Cleary
Eric Davids
Ernesto Di Giovanni
Fergus Wallace
Frank Monkam
Frederic Mulika
Garth Greimann
Gary Scott
Gayle Waxenberg
George A. Hatcher III
George Broussard
Gerald Rourke
Gina Wood
Gissou Nia
Grant Lucas
Gretchen Ehle
Guenther Seidel
Guy de Selliers
Hang Kei Simon Wong
Haroutyun Gevorkyan
Henry Venable
Ian Burns
Ifeanyi Ossai
Ivan Bilandžija
Iveta Kruma
Jackson Styron
James Bindenagel
James Morrison
James O’Sullivan
James Wink
Jason Marczak
Jason Norman Lee
Jeff Brown
Jeff Fradsham
Jeff Johnson
Jenna Ben-Yehuda
Jennifer and Ted Files
Jennifer Bullard Broggini
Jennifer Gordon
Jennifer Winch
Jens Anker Nielsen
Joe Cascio
Joel Ticknor
Joerg Bartel
John Angus
John Bedker
John Doughty
John Woodworth
Jonah Fisher
Jonathan M. Nielson
Jonathan Panikoff
Jorge Pinto
Joris Voorhoeve
Jörn Fleck
Joseph Alan Vasquez
Joshua Hotvet
JT Redmon
Kadiatou Cesaire
Kapil Sharma
Karen Gardner
Karl Solum
Katharine Austin Barnes
Kevin Lubin
Kim Gyr
Kimberly Donovan
Kjell Sjaholm
Kristi Pappalardo
Lauren Holland
Lauren Howard
Leonard Levie
Lloyd Whitman
Luc Marchand
Lynn McNeal
Maria Fernanda Perez Arguello
Marijus Petrusonis
Marilyn Quagliotti
Mark Boettcher
Mark Rosolowsky
Mark Suall
Mary Hromatka
Matthew Kroenig
Matthew O’Connell
Matthias Bockelkamp
Michael Brett
Michael McCarthy
Michael Randall
Mika Millar
Morten Bo Laursen
Mustafa Karahan
Network for Good
Nicholas Sinai
Oleksandr Oleksandr
Paolo Furlan
Paolo Messa
Patience Nyaoga
Paul Tanto
Peter Feszczak
Peter Sutter
Philip Yip
Philip Goss
Raul Enyedi
Ravi Deepak
Ray Herras
Richard Boyd
Richard Starmann
Rick Wicks
Robert Brian McDonald
Robert Finley
Robert Hall-Patch
Robert Kaplan
Robert Zabors
Roman Holobutoskyy
Romanian National University of Political Studies and Public Administration (SNSPA)
Ronald Marks III
Ross Alander
Roxanna Springer
S. Leigh Park
Samantha Feuer
Sanjyot Dunung
Sarah Razi
Scott Chappelka
Selman Unluaslan
Silvere Megelas
Solomon Gonite
Stanislav Rieznik
Stephanie Wander
Stephen Flanagan
Stephen Greene
Steve Miller
Steven Barclift
Steven Steiner
Suman Sengupta
Susan Green
Susan Lee
Tamar Rothstein
Thomas Herrick
Tim Kubarych
Tim Mills
Tom Henteleff
Tor J. Melin
Vicente Garcia
Vincent P. and Mary A. Stanton Fund
Walter Parchomenko
Warren Bayliss
Wendy Jacobson
William J. Henderson
William Nichols
William Reilly
Zachary Smith