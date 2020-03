Wed, Mar 4, 2020 A framework for an open, trusted, and resilient 5G global telecommunications network Report by John T. Watts Cybersecurity Technology & Innovation 5G Sunset Cell Tower: Cellular communications tower for mobile phone and video data transmission

The rollout of 5G will take place over the next decade, and its future is still being written. But, the United States and its allies are behind; they must act now or face irrelevancy. This study lays out a vision for a global 5G network that satisfies the values of the United States and like-minded partners and is in the best interests of the global population.