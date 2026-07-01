Alliance evolving: The Ankara Summit and NATO Readiness
Foreword
For a sense of how important the US-Turkey relationship is in this fractious geopolitical moment, consider President Donald Trump’s recent Oval Office comments about the upcoming NATO Summit in Ankara: “If not for the fact that it was being held in Turkey by President [Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan, I don’t think I would have gone to it.”
While the personal rapport between Trump and Erdogan is a significant factor in strengthening ties today, the two countries need to transition beyond transactional diplomacy into a deeper, institutionalized security partnership. This special Ankara summit edition of the US-Turkey Defense Journal by the Atlantic Council Turkey Program provides a roadmap to do just that.
Start with the defense industrial base. Turkey’s rapid emergence as a global defense powerhouse in pioneering next-generation unmanned aerial systems, complex naval engineering, and resilient supply chain networks presents an unprecedented opportunity for cooperation. By combining American technological depth and scale with Turkish manufacturing agility and engineering, the two countries can strengthen both their national capabilities and the broader NATO defense production base at a moment when allied capacity is under strain from conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.
Unlocking the full potential of co-production requires clear, strategic foresight to navigate friction points and overcome differences. This edition of the journal highlights that both nations recognize the challenges of misalignment and the benefits of industrial and operational convergence.
The Atlantic Council remains committed to fostering the high-level dialogue necessary to propel this critical relationship forward, ensuring that the United States and Turkey continue to stand as pillars of security, innovation, and stability for the Alliance.
Frederick Kempe, President and CEO, Atlantic Council
Articles
Fighting a land war in the digital age: How armies must reinvent themselves–or be destroyed by those that do
By Yavuz Türkgençi
From cloud to killzone: How Ukraine rewired naval warfare for the age of algorithmic warfare
By Can Kasapoğlu
Q&A with Lieutenant General Max A. L. T. Nielsen, Commandant of the NATO Defense College
By Atlantic Council Turkey Program
Managing editors
Rich Outzen and Can Kasapoğlu are the co-managing editors of the Defense Journal by the Atlantic Council Turkey Program.
Honorary advisory board
The Defense Journal by Atlantic Council Turkey Program‘s honorary advisory board provides vision and direction for the journal. We are honored to have Atlantic Council board directors Gen. Wesley K. Clark, former commander of US European Command; Amb. Paula J. Dobriansky, former Under Secretary of State for Global Affairs; Gen. James L. Jones, former national security advisor to the President of the United States; Franklin D. Kramer, former Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs; Lt. Gen. Douglas E. Lute, former US Ambassador to NATO; and Dov S. Zakheim, former Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) and Chief Financial Officer for the Department of Defense.
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Within the Atlantic Council’s longstanding commitment to strengthening the transatlantic relationship, the Atlantic Council Turkey Program conducts research, provides thought leadership, and offers a platform for strategic dialogue between the US, Turkey, and NATO allies to address the region’s toughest challenges and explore opportunities, including in the fields of energy, business & trade, technology, defense, and security.