June 5, 2023

Enhancing market size, scalability, and regional integration in Latin America and the Caribbean

By Pepe Zhang

How does the private sector perceive Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC)? What opportunities do firms find most exciting? And what precisely can companies do to seize on these opportunities and support the region’s journey toward recovery and sustainable development? To answer these questions, the Atlantic Council collaborated with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to glean insights from its robust network of private-sector partners. Through surveys and in-depth interviews, this report identified five vital opportunities for the private sector to drive socioeconomic progress in LAC, with sixteen corresponding recommendations private firms can consider as they take steps to support the region.

Enhancing market size, scalability, and regional integration

Latin America and the Caribbean’s market size and scalability make it an attractive environment for businesses, but the public and private sectors have an opportunity to strengthen its appeal further through deeper regional integration. Private-sector leadership and participation will be crucial for efficiently improving hard and soft infrastructure for trade, energy, and other forms of integration. Together with public sector efforts, these improvements will help pull more nearshoring and reshoring investment to the region.

Recommendations for the private sector

The private sector, in coordination with the public sector, has a key role to play in scaling regional potential and furthering regional integration in trade, climate, digitalization, and other areas. Three promising opportunities for private sector action in this space include:

  1. Financing and managing hard infrastructure: Competitive construction, services, and other firms can help boost the cost and operational efficiencies of physical infrastructure underpinning LAC integration (achieved through intraregional trade, energy, etc.)
  2. Improving “soft” infrastructure: Private-sector expertise and actions can inform and spur regulatory modernization and harmonization in LAC and internationally, which helps attract investment conducive to regional integration.
  3. Prioritizing nearshoring and reshoring efforts: Firms across a wide range of sector may contribute to, and benefit from, better integrated regional supply chains and subsequent export gains.

About the author

Staff

Pepe Zhang

Senior Fellow

Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center

Unlocking SME potential in Latin America and the Caribbean

By Eva Lardizábal, Pepe Zhang

This publication outlines practical, forward-looking policy recommendations needed for SMEs to fully become engines of socioeconomic prosperity.
Road to the tenth North American Leaders’ Summit: Spotlight on competitiveness and supply chains

By María Fernanda Bozmoski, Jacob Kaufhold, and Isabel Chiriboga

North American competitiveness and supply chains are at an inflection point. The three leaders must take the momentum of the last meeting and continue to advance key priorities. In an increasingly complicated global context, close collaboration and partnership on all fronts is key.
Partner for sustainable pathways

By Paula Caballero and Sarah Gammage

The United States and Colombia can play a key role in supporting green recovery and nature-positive futures by applying the commitments and frameworks they have pledged to uphold to shift the balance of fossil fuels and renewables in their energy sourcing.
#ProactiveLAC: A digital future for regional prosperity

A virtual conversation on the role of public-private partnerships and policy actions in increasing digital connectivity across Latin America and the Caribbean.
