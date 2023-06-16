Accelerating digitalization and innovation in Latin America and the Caribbean

How does the private sector perceive Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC)? What opportunities do firms find most exciting? And what precisely can companies do to seize on these opportunities and support the region’s journey toward recovery and sustainable development? To answer these questions, the Atlantic Council collaborated with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to glean insights from its robust network of private-sector partners. Through surveys and in-depth interviews, this report identified five vital opportunities for the private sector to drive socioeconomic progress in LAC, with sixteen corresponding recommendations private firms can consider as they take steps to support the region.

Accelerating digitalization and innovation

When asked about areas where they see themselves making an important social impact, 47 percent of surveyed services firms selected “digital transformation,” making it the second most impactful area only after “economic growth and job creation” (as shown below in Figure 7). Indeed, the private sector can unlock the three enablers (infrastructure, skills, and adoption), thus helping the region materialize its digital friendliness into better digital outcomes. In particular, firms in the services industries (financial, telecommunications, and information technology) consider digital transformation a vital part of their responsibility and contribution to society.

Recommendations for the private sector

The private sector is well positioned to help LAC economies, governments, and citizens make the most of its digital-innovation potential. As employers, service providers, consumers, partners, and investors, companies can leverage an ecosystem approach to enhance digital infrastructure, skills, and adoption within and across countries, delivering better digital outcomes conducive to economic inclusion and competitiveness.

Improving digital infrastructure: Firms can help strengthen digital connectivity in LAC, both operationally (as information and communication technology (ICT) product and service providers and investors can help strengthen digital connectivity in LAC operationally and financially. Fostering skills: Employers and employees should stay innovative and competitive in an increasingly digitized economy through upskilling, reskilling, and workforce-development programs. Promoting adoption: Multinational corporations (MNCs) can accelerate digital development by undertaking internal digital transformation and spurring adoption among suppliers and other businesses within their entrepreneurial ecosystems.

