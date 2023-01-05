Hide
Indo-Pacific Japan Korea United States and Canada

In-Depth Research & Reports

January 5, 2023

US-ROK-Japan Trilateral Cooperation

By Atlantic Council

This Trilateral Cooperation Policy Portfolio seeks to offer actionable and practical policy recommendations for stakeholders in Washington, Tokyo, and Seoul aimed at enhancing security and prosperity, upholding common values, and bolstering the rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region. We welcome you to stay tuned for upcoming reports, as part of this effort, coming in 2023.

Issue Brief

Dec 20, 2022

A next-generation agenda for US-ROK-Japan cooperation

By Lauren D. Gilbert, Kyoko Imai

Trilateral cooperation among the United States, Japan, and South Korea has proved challenging over the years, owing largely to historical tensions. As a result, this project has sought perspectives from next-generation leaders of the three countries to define areas where targeted, flexible, and informal cooperative arrangements can provide clear mutual benefit to all.

Coronavirus East Asia

Asia Security Initiative

The Asia Security Initiative, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, fosters a trans-Atlantic-Pacific Community with a dual analytical approach grounded in key traditional and non-traditional security issues in order to develop new strategies and policies for the United States, its allies, and its partners.

Explore the Program
Indo-Pacific Japan Korea United States and Canada