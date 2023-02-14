On January 28, Scowcroft Strategy Initiative nonresident senior fellow Alexander Alden spoke with Italian newspaper Il Messaggero on the United States’ view on the Meloni government in Libya and the Mediterranean and on its move away from Russian energy sources.
The geo-energy vision of the Meloni government is necessary not only for Italy, but for the whole alliance. Poland’s ‘Three Seas’ initiative, for example, is supposed to strengthen the North-South axis in Eastern Europe. Well, the Italian initiative could do the same for Western Europe.