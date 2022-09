On August 25, Nonresident Senior Fellow Naoko Aoki was quoted in a Bloomberg article titled, “Japan Set to Become One of World’s Biggest Defense Spenders.” In an interview, Aoki explains that “Japan cannot make itself more secure just by increasing its defense spending.” She further states, “Enhancing Japan’s defense capabilities could appear threatening to others in the region, leading them to respond in kind and leaving no one better off than before.”

