On May 4, Mathew Burrows and Emma Ashford were cited in an article in World Politics Review that discussed the growth of the “restraint” community in Washington foreign policy, following their paper on US Russia policy. The WPR article references an email from Fred Kempe to the author, which made the point that the Atlantic Council had a long history of realist thinking, from Henry Kissinger to Brent Scowcroft.

“That brings us to the question of why Restrainers are gaining such influence—or notoriety—now, two decades into the war on terror and three since the Berlin Wall fell: As much and perhaps more than their ideas, what is driving the backlash against the Restrainers is the money that is helping to amplify those ideas.”

