On February 17, Emma Ashford was featured in Foreign Affairs’ “Ask the Experts” Roundup, discussing whether Donald Trump has permanently altered the course of U.S. foreign policy.

“Donald Trump’s foreign policy encompassed both a continuation of the United States’ existing foreign policy and a repudiation of the rationales that so often accompanied it. In speaking out against nation building and democracy promotion—and in his openly hostile approach to U.S. multilateral commitments—Trump helped to breathe life into a more hawkish and unilateralist form of Republican foreign policy. Yet in its application, his foreign policy was remarkably consistent with the United States’ existing global role.”

