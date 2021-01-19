Emma Ashford participated in an episode of Conversation Six’s podcast on January 19 and discussed with Paul Stangeland about her recent article in Foreign Policy entitled “America can’t promote democracy abroad. It can’t even protect it at home”.

” At this point, we shouldn’t be thinking, you know, will this make it harder for us to spread democracy around the world we should be thinking, Well, how did it go so wrong at home? And is there something we could be doing to focus at home instead of abroad? “

More about our expert