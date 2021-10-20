On October 20, Emma Ashford was featured in a Foreign Affair’s “Ask the Experts” poll where experts and commentators responded to the question of whether US policy towards China has become overly hostile.

“To be clear: there are plenty of areas of concern when it comes to China. Policymakers should be wary of China’s rise and hedge against the risks of potential Chinese expansionism. But the open hostility toward China in recent years serves neither side and could make confrontation or conflict more likely.””

