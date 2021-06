On June 22, Emma Ashford was featured in Foreign Affairs’ Ask the Experts series on the question of the US withdrawl from Afghanistan.

“The United States achieved the initial security goals it set out to achieve in Afghanistan: al Qaeda was disrupted and the 2001-era Taliban was removed from power. The United States didn’t succeed in the less realistic goal of nation building, but it is unlikely that even many more years of a U.S. presence would do so.”

