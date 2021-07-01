On July 1, Emma Ashford’s essay on Donald Trump’s foreign policy legacies was published in the ISSF/H-Diplo series on America and the world after Trump.

“It is not true that America has nothing to fear from China and Russia, or that the U.S. can be sure of their benign intentions. Yet Trump’s time in office instead pushed the debate so far in the other direction that it is increasing the risks of a new cold – or even hot war. Increased tensions, economic damage, and in the worst case, conflict; these are the costs of mindlessly pursuing GPC and getting it wrong.”

