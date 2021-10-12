On October 12, Emma Ashford authored an article for Inkstick Media entitled, “Is Congress seeking accountability for the war in Afghanistan?.” Ashford makes the case that the use of hearings on Afghanistan for short-term political objectives comes at the cost of Congress fulfilling its role of providing oversight of national security powers.

“Whether it’s failing to ask questions on Afghanistan or holding nominees to make a political point, Congress has instead — and too often — pursued partisan political fights at the expense of improving national security outcomes.”

