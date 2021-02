On February 26, Emma Ashford published an opinion piece on the future of U.S. presence in Afghanistan in Inkstick.

“It’s not often that President Donald Trump made life better for his successor. But Afghanistan may be the rare exception. After a twenty-year war, the Trump administration’s deal with the Taliban offers the opportunity for removal of US troops. It’s a gift, and one the Biden administration should embrace. Ending the US presence in that country is long overdue.”

