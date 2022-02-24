On February 24, Emma Ashford had an op-ed published by the New York Times on the policy imperatives for the United States as the post-Cold War period comes to an end following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The war now unfolding in Europe marks an end to that (peaceful) era, showing Americans – and the world – that US power is not absolute. It must also mark a turning point for the United States, reflecting the understanding that we’re once again in a world where other great powers can thwart American ambitions and the threat of nuclear escalation is unrelenting.”

