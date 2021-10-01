On September 28, Ashford was quoted in Politico’s National Security Daily newsletter.

“Some of the big trends we’ve been seeing in foreign policy opinion are continuing to hold: Americans are increasingly skeptical of ambitious, nation-building style intervention overseas, and would like to see other countries step up in terms of military spending and defense contributions,” said the Atlantic Council’s Emma Ashford, who also got a copy of the polling. “All of this suggests that Biden’s approach to foreign policy — at least so far — is actually pretty much in line with public sentiment.”

