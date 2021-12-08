On December 8, senior fellow Emma Ashford was quoted in Politico’s Global Insider newsletter on the Summit for Democracy.

“Emma Ashford, from the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, warned Global Insider against being too selective on membership. The key question: ‘How do you avoid driving countries away by offering benefits only to those in the network?'”

“Using some grouping like this, to set standards to strengthen our democracies at home, to work on things like fighting corruption or kleptocracy, improving ourselves, has the benefit both of making the Western democratic model more attractive to other states, while not raising some concerns in autocratic states,” Ashford said.

More about our expert

Related Experts: Emma Ashford