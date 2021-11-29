On November 29, Emma Ashford was quoted in Politico’s National Security Daily newsletter on the conclusion of the Biden administration’s global posture review.

“There’s nothing strategic — or even useful — about a global force posture review that fails to accept the notion of resource constraints and declines to face any hard choices about America’s place in the world. If the Biden administration’s proposed changes to America’s force posture abroad are as minimal as reporting suggests, then this review amounts to little more than sticking our heads in the sand and pretending that it’s still 1992,” said Ashford.

