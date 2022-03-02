On March 2, Emma Ashford was quoted in the Christian Science Monitor on how the Russian economy might adapt to Western sanctions.

“How deep the new economic division goes may be contingent on the outcome of the Ukraine invasion. The Russian people might find it difficult to accept a deep plunge in their standard of living. But punitive Western sanctions could thrust Russia back into a period of relative autarky, where it is forced to adapt to relative economic self-sufficiency, says Emma Ashford, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council.

‘Russia might still have some trade ties with the West, particularly in energy, but not in other sectors, says Ms. Ashford.'”

