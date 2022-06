On June 15, Emma Ashford’s new book, Oil, the State and War, was reviewed in The New Arab.

The reviewer wrote, “Oil, the State, and War is a book that helps understand the times we live in. It will be a great addition to the library of both the general reader interested in global affairs and the political scientist. Ashford’s book combines, in a difficult feat, expertise with an accessible style.”

