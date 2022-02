On February 3, Ashford was cited in the New York Times on energy issues related to Russia and Europe.

“‘Europe has not resolved its dependence on Russian gas,’ said Emma Ashford, who studies European security issues at The Atlantic Council research group…Russia’s currency reserves could displace the loss of energy exports to Europe for ‘several years,’ Ms. Ashford estimated. Europe’s energy stockpiles, meanwhile, might only last a few months.”

