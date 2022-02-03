On February 3, Ashford was cited in the Washington Post on energy issues related to Russia and Europe.

“European Council on Foreign Relations’s Jeremy Shapiro recently observed that ‘in a world of increasing geopolitical competition, the US needs partners — not supplicants and free-riders.’ An Anglo-Polish arrangement to bolster Ukraine’s defenses suggests the former and not the latter. At the same time, the Atlantic Council’s Emma Ashford warned that ‘this is how entrapment happens.’ There are reasons to wonder whether the United Kingdom’s involvement has less to do with geopolitics and more to do with Boris Johnson’s political woes.”

