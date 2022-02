On January 31, Ashford was cited in the Washington Post on the question of Russian strategy.

“Emma Ashford is a leading proponent of the ‘restraint school’ of American foreign policy. Nonetheless, she also told the New York Times’ Max Fisher that Putin’s actions create ‘a risk of pushing Europe together, of amplifying more hawkish voices and capitals’ and that ‘there’s the risk of pulling America back in, even as [Moscow is] trying to push America out of Europe.'”

