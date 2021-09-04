On September 4, Emma Ashford was quoted in the editor’s letter for the new edition of The Week, focusing on the Afghan withdrawal.

“The U.S. had searing proof of that in Vietnam, but the shock of 9/11 created a national amnesia that the Bush administration exploited in trying to nation-build Afghanistan, and then, more recklessly, Iraq. Enormous sacrifices by our soldiers and the people of these nations have yielded chaos, carnage, disappointment, new terrorist groups, and a flood of refugees. ‘We assume that because we are very powerful, we can achieve things that are unachievable,’ Emma Ashford of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security told The New York Times this week. ‘We overreach.”

