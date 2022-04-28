On April 28, Emma Ashford appeared on BBC to explore Russia’s potential role in explosions that recently occurred in Moldova.

“I think at this point we can’t say for sure exactly what happened. We know the Russians have blamed the Ukrainians, the Ukrainians have blamed the Russians, the Moldovan government has blamed what they call ‘pro-war elements,’ which could be separatist groups inside the country. So it’s really too soon to say, but I think many people are assuming this is related to Russia in some way, and it may be designed to undermine the Moldovan government at a difficult time.”

