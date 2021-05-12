On May 12, Emma Ashford joined Europe Center nonresident senior fellow Ben Judah on his Britain Debrief podcast to discuss the Scottish parliamentary elections and the national security implications of a new Scottish independence referendum.

“How would Scottish independence impact the UK as a global actor? With the Scottish National Party and the Greens having won a pro-independence majority in Edinburgh the question of a renewed independence referendum is back on the table. But what impact would this have on UK foreign policy? To find out I spoke to Emma Ashford, Senior Fellow at the Scowcroft Center at the Atlantic Council in Washington DC and a columnist at Foreign Policy. What would it mean for Trident? For Britain’s relationship with the United States? And for the overall Atlantic alliance?”

More about our expert