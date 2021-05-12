Home Issues Regions Search Menu
On May 12, Emma Ashford joined Europe Center nonresident senior fellow Ben Judah on his Britain Debrief podcast to discuss the Scottish parliamentary elections and the national security implications of a new Scottish independence referendum.

“How would Scottish independence impact the UK as a global actor? With the Scottish National Party and the Greens having won a pro-independence majority in Edinburgh the question of a renewed independence referendum is back on the table. But what impact would this have on UK foreign policy? To find out I spoke to Emma Ashford, Senior Fellow at the Scowcroft Center at the Atlantic Council in Washington DC and a columnist at Foreign Policy. What would it mean for Trident? For Britain’s relationship with the United States? And for the overall Atlantic alliance?”

