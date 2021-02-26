Home Issues Regions Search Menu
+
Hide
original source

On February 26, Emma Ashford joined Thomas Wright, Andrea Kendall-Taylor and Carisa Nietsche to discuss the future of America’s democracy promotion efforts abroad and what the US government can do to preserve American democracy at home.

More about our expert

Emma Ashford

Resident Senior Fellow

Conflict Economic Sanctions

New American Engagement Initiative Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security