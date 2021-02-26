On February 26, Emma Ashford joined Thomas Wright, Andrea Kendall-Taylor and Carisa Nietsche to discuss the future of America’s democracy promotion efforts abroad and what the US government can do to preserve American democracy at home.
Fri, Feb 26, 2021
In the News by Atlantic Council
Related Experts: Emma Ashford,
On February 26, Emma Ashford joined Thomas Wright, Andrea Kendall-Taylor and Carisa Nietsche to discuss the future of America’s democracy promotion efforts abroad and what the US government can do to preserve American democracy at home.