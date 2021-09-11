On September 11, Emma Ashford joined the Institute for the Study of Diplomacy at Georgetown University’s Diplomatic Immunity podcast with Director of Programs and Research Kelly McFarland and the Wilson Center’s Charles Edel. They discussed strategies of competition and restraint, and US foreign policy relations with China and Russia.

“Season 3, Episode 2: ISD Director of Programs and Research Kelly McFarland talks to scholars of U.S. foreign policy Emma Ashford from the Atlantic Council and Charles Edel from the Wilson Center. Emma and Charlie debate some of the key questions in U.S. foreign policy on relations with China, Russia, and climate change, and the role of historical analogies in that process.”

