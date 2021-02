On January 20, Emma Ashford was quoted in Michael Crowley’s article in the New York Times entitled “As Biden plans global democracy summit, skeptics say: heal thyself first” on the Biden administration’s plans for a democracy summit.

“Washington’s foreign-policy elites remain committed to the preservation of a three-decade foreign policy aimed at reshaping the world in America’s image. They are far too blasé about what that image has become in 2020.”

