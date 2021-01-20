On January 20, Emma Ashford was quoted in Mark Landler’s article in the New York Times entitled “Will Biden be an activist president on the world stage?” on the prospects for Joe Biden’s foreign policy.

“‘Ambitious foreign-policy goals are completely out of step with the realities of the country’s domestic political and economic dysfunction,’ Emma Ashford, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, wrote in Foreign Policy. ‘How can the United States spread democracy or act as an example for others if it barely has a functioning democracy at home?'”.

