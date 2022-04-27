On April 27, Emma Ashford was quoted in a Washington Post op-ed by Daniel Drezner on the implications of the war in Ukraine for future conflicts.

“I love realists…the claim that they have no heart when it comes to their analysis of international relations is poorly founded. It is rather that realists are painfully aware of the ‘frantic violence’ created by war and would strongly prefer to see bloody conflicts come to a peaceable end as soon as possible.

“This is why folks like the Atlantic Council’s Emma Ashford argue that ‘the longer the conflict goes on, the higher the costs mount for Ukraine’s people. Russia [is] clearly to blame, but the default shouldn’t necessarily be to assume that continuing the conflict is better than the alternatives.’”

