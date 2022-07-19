Atlantic Council delegation to visit Taiwan

Hide
On July 18, Focus Taiwan featured Atlantic Council delegates Mark Esper, former US Secretary of Defense, Stefano Stefanini, former Permanent Representative of Italy to NATO, and Barry Pavel, Senior Vice President and Director of the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security. The delegation will meet with senior government officials, think tanks, and business representatives to discuss Indo-Pacific security and Taiwan’s relations with the United States and Europe. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) regards Secretary Esper as a long-term friend of Taiwan.

