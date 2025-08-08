Source

In September, Transatlantic Security Initiative nonresident senior fellow Dr. David Auerswald’s co-authored book, Overseen or Overlooked? Legislators, Armed Forces, and Democratic Accountability was published by Stanford University Press. This book aims to understand the similarities and differences among the world’s democracies regarding the role of legislatures in democratic civil-military relations.

