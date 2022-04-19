Hide
On April 19, Forward Defense senior US Marine Corps fellow Col John Barranco, and Forward Defense senior US Air Force fellow Lt Col Tyson Wetzel, were featured in a New York Times article titled, “More cautious, Russia embarks on new phase of Ukraine war.” The article cites their Atlantic Council military assessment, “How Ukraine can take the fight to Russia.”

