On April 19, Forward Defense senior US Marine Corps fellow Col John Barranco, and Forward Defense senior US Air Force fellow Lt Col Tyson Wetzel, were featured in a New York Times article titled, “More cautious, Russia embarks on new phase of Ukraine war.” The article cites their Atlantic Council military assessment, “How Ukraine can take the fight to Russia.”
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.