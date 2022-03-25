On March 25, Senior US Marine Corps Fellow Col John Barranco, USMC was quoted in an article in Voice of America titled “Ukraine tactics disrupt Russian invasion, Western officials say.” Barranco highlights the cohesion and skill of Ukraine’s military thanks to its training from the US California National Guard.

The Ukrainians have developed a very competent military with good leadership at the lower level and they’re motivated. Col John Barranco, USMC

