On March 22, Scowcroft Center military fellows Col Buss Barranco, USMC , COL Ben Johnson, USA, and Lt Col Tyson Wetzel, USAF were quoted in a BBC Mundo article titled “Russia and Ukraine: The gigantic economic cost that Moscow must pay to finance the war.” The article references the fellows’ military assessment on the conflict in Ukraine morphing into a war of attrition. 

John B. Barranco

Benjamin G. Johnson

Tyson Wetzel

Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.

