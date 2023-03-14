On March 11, Imran Bayoumi authored an article for The Diplomat discussing reports that China meddled in Canada’s 2021 federal parliamentary elections. Bayoumi highlights China’s goals of preventing the election of candidates deemed unfriendly to China and limiting parliament’s ability to pass legislation, as well as emphasizes concerns surrounding the lack of an immediate Canadian response.
Reports that China interfered in Canada’s elections should raise concern for Americans about the potential for future cooperation with Canada to combat China… Canada’s policy missteps in responding to the threat posed by China are concerning, but a more pressing issue for U.S. policymakers is the comfort China has demonstrated in exploiting these shortcomings.