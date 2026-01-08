On January 7, Imran Bayoumi, associate director of the GeoStrategy Initiative, was quoted in a BBC article titled “How could Donald Trump ‘take’ Greenland?” discussing avenues for increased US engagement with Greenland. He contends that, rather than military action, an influence operation encouraging Greenlandic independence followed by close collaboration with the United States is more likely.
The GeoStrategy Initiative, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, leverages strategy development and long-range foresight to serve as the preeminent thought-leader and convener for policy-relevant analysis and solutions to understand a complex and unpredictable world. Through its work, the initiative strives to revitalize, adapt, and defend a rules-based international system in order to foster peace, prosperity, and freedom for decades to come.