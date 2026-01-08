On January 8, Imran Bayoumi, associate director of the GeoStrategy Initiative, was quoted in a CBC News article titled “With Trump’s Venezuela move and Greenland threats, are Canadians vulnerable?” discussing Trump’s renewed focus on the Western hemisphere. He argues that US threats of military action against Greenland are unproductive, urging for bolstered cooperation without threats.
